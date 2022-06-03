Griquas snatch Currie Cup victory from jaws of defeat

Ross Roche

The Griquas pulled off a comeback for the ages as they fought back from a huge deficit to claim an unbelievable 43-41 (halftime 19-35) win over Western Province in their Currie Cup match at the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on Friday evening.

It took an 86th minute try from wing Luther Obi, followed by a touchline conversion from replacement flyhalf George Whitehead to send the Griquas bench wild as the result basically sealed their spot in the competition semifinals.

Hosts Province will however wonder how they managed to throw the game away, after they had stormed into a 35-7 lead after just 25 minutes, before watching in horror as the Griquas clawed their way back into the match.

Fast start

Three tries in the first 10 minutes, from fullback Tristan Leyds fielding a chip from flyhalf Tim Swiel, hooker Jacques van Zyl dotting down at the back of a maul and inside centre Juan de Jongh crashing over saw the hosts power into a 21-0 lead.

The Griquas then hit back through inside centre Rynhardt Jonker’s converted try, only for Province to respond with two more of their own as Van Zyl intercepted and put wing Angelo Davids away and Swiel then finished off a fast break to put them in full control of the game.

The Griquas however showed great fight to score two tries in the last seven minutes of the half, with fullback Ashlon Davids playing a part in both, giving a short ball to outside centre Sango Xamlashe to crash over and a long pass to wing Munier Hartzenberg in space to score, making it 35-19 at the break.

Second half comeback

At the start of the second half Swiel extended Province’s lead to 41-19 after 53 minutes with two successful penalties, but that were the only points of the half for the hosts.

It was a yellow card to Province prop Ali Vermaak for a pull back in the 60th minute that gave the visitors the impetus to battle back, as they scored twice with him off the field.

First from a big maul with replacement hooker Janco Uys dotting down, and then utilizing the extra man to put Obi in for his first, with Whitehead’s extras making it 41-31 after 69 minutes.

Another maul try, to replacement lock Cameron Lindsay, with two minutes to go then put the Griquas within five points and set up the thrilling finish as they duly completed the comeback in style well after the fulltime hooter.

Scorers

Western Province: Tries – Tristan Leyds, Jacques van Zyl, Juan de Jongh, Angelo Davids, Tim Swiel; Conversions – Swiel (5); Penalties – Swiel (2)

Griquas: Tries – Rynhardt Jonker, Sango Xamlashe, Munier Hartzenberg, Janco Uys, Luther Obi (2), Cameron Lindsay; Conversions – George Whitehead (4)