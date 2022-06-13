Stormers No 8 Evan Roos bags a third URC award

Sports Reporter

Stormers No 8 Evan Roos has won another United Rugby Championship award – fans’ player of the season.

Roos was last week named Next-Gen player of the season — awarded to a player under 23 and with no more than five Test caps – while he was also included in the Dream Team.

The latest award is voted for by the public.

The 22-year-old, who was also included in the Springbok squad on Saturday for the three-Test series against Wales next month, scored a try in the URC semifinal against Ulster at the weekend.

Roos has become a key member of the Stormers squad this season, making 126 successful carries, while beating 49 defenders – more than any other player in the competition.

Stormers teammate Leolin Zas has also won an individual award this season, that of top try-scorer. He was also named in the Dream Team.

The URC has dished out several awards in the last two weeks, with just two remaining: Coach of the season and Players’ player of the season. They will be announced later this week.

URC Awards Winner List 2021-22

Tackle Machine: Alan O’Connor (Ulster)

Turnover King: Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

Golden Boot: Gareth Anscombe (Ospreys)

Top Try Scorer: Leolin Zas (Stormers)

Ironman: Ruan Nortje (Bulls)

Next-Gen Player of the Season: Evan Roos (Stormers)

Fans’ Player of the Season: Evan Roos (Stormers)

Dream Team: Warrick Gelant (Stormers), Seabelo Senatla (Stormers), James Hume (Ulster), Damian Willemse (Stormers), Leolin Zas (Stormers), Ross Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster); Ox Nche (Sharks), Johan Grobbelaar (Bulls), Thomas du Toit (Sharks), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), Marcell Coetzee (Bulls), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Evan Roos (Stormers)