Currie Cup semi-finals: All the dates, kick-off times

Sports Reporter

The four semi-finals in the Currie Cup Premier and First Divisions will be played in Welkom, Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Nelson Mandela Bay on Friday and Saturday.

The action will kick off at 3pm on Friday in the Northern Free State, where the Griffons host the Black Lion side from Georgia in their First Division semi-final.

The focus then moves to Loftus Versfeld, for the Premier Division final four clash between defending champions, the Bulls, and Griquas, at 7pm.

ALSO READ: How Cheetahs and Bulls booked home semi-finals

Saturday’s Premier Division semi-final at Toyota Stadium, between the Cheetahs and Pumas, is set for a 1.30pm start, and Eastern Province will host the SWD Eagles at Wolfson Stadium for their First Division playoff, starting at 2pm.

Both Currie Cup Premier Division semi-finals will be broadcast live on SuperSport on DSTV.

Currie Cup semi-finals:

Friday, 17 June

3pm: Griffons v Black Lion – HT Pelatona Projects Stadium, Welkom (First Division)

7pm: Bulls v Griquas – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria (Premier Division)

Saturday, 18 June

1.30pm: Cheetahs v Pumas – Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein (Premier Division)

2pm: Eastern Province v SWD Eagles – Wolfson Stadium, Nelson Mandela Bay (First Division)