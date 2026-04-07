Confirmed: David Kriel to leave Bulls for La Rochelle

'It was always a dream of mine to play for the Bulls.'

The Bulls have confirmed the departure of utility back David Kriel who will leave the Pretoria-based side at the end of June.

The 27-year-old who is comfortable at centre, wing and fullback will join French side La Rochelle.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be heading there to learn French culture, to meet new people and still do the thing that I love most,” said Kriel, who has played for the Bulls over the last six seasons.

“I would like to thank everyone who contributed to my journey with the Bulls. I’m very thankful for every coach, every player, every staff member, and every fan for making my time here so memorable.

“I’m grateful for each opportunity and the growth as not only a player but as a human being. Goodbyes are never easy, especially to something that means so much to me and a place I’ve called home for the last six years. It’s very difficult to say goodbye.

“It was a dream to play for the Bulls since I was a young boy; I’m just thankful to everyone who made it possible for me to achieve that dream.”

Promising talent to world class player

Over his 143 appearances for the Bulls to date, Kriel featured at fullback (41 times), outside centre (36 times), inside centre (30 times), and across both wings (26 times), while also providing impact from the bench on 10 occasions.

Bulls chief executive Edgar Rathbone commended Kriel’s contribution: “David has been a quintessential professional and a cornerstone of our backline over the last six seasons. Watching his transition from a promising talent into a world class player and a leader within our environment has been a privilege for all of us at Loftus.

“While we are naturally disappointed to lose a player of his versatility and character, we believe in supporting our players’ ambitions to test themselves in different leagues. He leaves with our sincere gratitude for his immense contribution to the blue jersey, and we wish him and his family only the very best for their new adventure in France.”