Bulls need Rassie’s help to keep Papier

The scrumhalf hasn't played for the national team in years despite showing good form.

The Bulls could lose star scrumhalf Embrose Papier unless Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus comes to the party.

Papier’s standout URC form has driven up his value, leaving the Bulls vulnerable to overseas interest.

The 28-year-old remains contracted until June 2027 but Rapport claims Loftus bosses are already concerned about their ability to keep Papier beyond that without assistance from Erasmus and SA Rugby.

A key factor is the Player of National Interest (PONI) system, which allows SA Rugby to subsidise the salaries of elite players. Without such financial support, the Bulls may struggle to match lucrative international offers.

Papier has been one of the standout scrumhalves in the URC, with his sharp service, lightning attacking instincts and improved tactical kicking catching the eye. But he was overlooked for the Boks’ first alignment camp of the year.

Erasmus is not short of options at scrumhalf, with the likes of Grant Williams, Cobus Reinach and Morné van den Berg all impressing at Test level in 2025.

The likes of Jaden Hendrikse, Haashim Pead, Herschel Jantjies and Faf de Klerk are all still in the Springbok mix.

Papier played seven Tests under then newly-appointed Bok coach Erasmus back in 2018 but has not featured since.

The Bulls will hope to keep hold of Papier, having already lost the services of Boks Wilco Louw and Kurt-Lee Arendse from next season.

This story first appeared on sarugbymg.co.za. It is republished here with permission.