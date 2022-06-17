Currie Cup result: Griquas shock Bulls at Loftus to reach final

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Griquas will play in the Currie Cup final after pulling off one of the biggest shocks this season by beating the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld in their semifinal on Friday evening.

The men from Kimberley were not given much chance ahead of the game, but they were good value for their 30-19 win and will face either the Cheetahs or Pumas in the final.

It will be Griquas’ first major final in years, after having to play second fiddle to South Africa’s bigger teams for the last 52 years.

Griquas last played in the final in 1970, when they beat the old Northern Transvaal 11-9 in Kimberley.

Griquas’ win against the defending champions on Friday was built on guts and a never-say-die attitude, combined with some big efforts throughout the team. Replacement flyhalf George Whitehead contributed 18 points, via a try, two conversions and three penalties.

In a game that only really caught fire in the second half, the Bulls were first to score in the 25th minute through a Lizo Gqoboka try, while Griquas only managed a penalty in the first half, on the stroke of the interval.

But a second penalty after the break, followed by the sin-binning of Bulls prop Jacques van Rooyen, allowed Griquas to find some rhythm and they went ahead in the 51st minute through a third Whitehead penalty.

And then Hanro Sirgel scored a converted try after a good attack when the ball was taken wide, before Whitehead crossed from close range. At 23-7 up, the Bulls had plenty to do to get back into the match.

Replacement Bernard van der Linde and Juan Mostert scored tries for the hosts late on in the contest, but a penalty try for Griquas sealed the famous win.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries: Gqoboka, Van der Linde, Mostert; Conversions: Mostert (2)

Griquas: Tries: Sirgel, Whitehead, Penalty try; Conversions: Whitehead (2); Penalties: Whitehead (3)