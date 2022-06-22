Currie Cup flashback: Mannetjies Roux’s triumphant Griquas team of 1970

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Mannetjies Roux is probably the most famous Griquas player of all-time, the leader of the group of men who conquered the mighty Northern Transvaal the last time they played in a Currie Cup final, in 1970.

Roux became a legend in his own time while a Griquas, Western Province and yes, also Northern Transvaal player. He also won 27 Springbok caps and famously broke British and Irish Lions flyhalf Richard Sharp’s jaw in a tour match at Loftus Versfeld.

ALSO READ: It’s a Currie Cup final for the ages as Griquas take on Pumas

According to legend Roux got his nickname “Mannetjies” from a domestic worker, who apparently found his cockiness amusing. She called him “Mannetjie” meaning “little mister” with the “s” at the end only added later by his wife.

So popular was Roux, christened Francois Du Toit, that Afrikaans singer Laurika Rauch wrote a famous song about him titled “Stuur groete aan Mannetjies Roux” (Send greetings to Mannetjies Roux).

Roux’s Currie Cup winning team of 1970 was coached by Ian Kirkpatrick, the former Bok player, but not much else is known about that team.

WATCH highlights of the the 1970 final here

According to an article on rugby-talk.com the Northern Transvaal team included several Boks like Mof Myburgh, Frik du Preez, Thys Lourens and Piet Uys. They were the big favourites.

And due to its location, many Griquas players had to travel hundreds of kilometres to training sessions – if there were any at all – and matches. Roux, for example, travelled 300km from his farm in Victoria West to Kimberley for matches.

ALSO READ: Griquas v Pumas: Kick-off time, officials confirmed for final

According to legend, Kirkpatrick’s Griquas team hardly trained together because of how widely spread the players were in the Northern Cape. “They lived too far apart. We relied on dedication and confidence,” Kirkpatrick is quoted as saying.

And as for a game-plan, well, there wasn’t one. “It was rather the approach to the game and the attitude of the players that counted,” Roux is quoted as saying.

Kirkpatrick added: “Game plans are all very well, but you must be able to score tries.”

Mannetjies Roux, legendary Griquas captain, in front of the his coffee shop and guest house some years ago. Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images)

Young UCT student Buddy Swartz, back in Kimberley to honour a De Beers bursary, scored Griquas’ two tries that day.

Griquas’ 11-9 win is probably their most famous rugby triumph. They won two other Currie Cup titles, in 1899 and 1911, when they were awarded the trophy for being the best team in South Africa that year.

On Saturday Griquas get a chance to win the famous trophy once again when they host the Pumas in the final.

It is a first appearance in the final for the team from the lowveld of South Africa, and were formerly known as South Eastern Transvaal. They play out of Mbombela (Nelspruit).

They won the First Division of the Currie Cup in 2005, 2009 and 2013. They were founded only in 1969.