Pumas claim landmark Currie Cup title with win over Griquas

Ross Roche

The Pumas put in a superb performance to claim a famous 26-19 (halftime 18-9) win over the Griquas in the final of the 2022 Currie Cup competition at Griqua Park in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.

It was a landmark first ever title for the Pumas, who were deserved winners after outscoring the Griquas three tries to one, and won the big moments in the game which proved crucial in the end.

It was a fast start to the match with Pumas inside centre Eddie Fouche and Griquas fullback George Whitehead trading penalties with the score 3-all after five minutes.

It was a scrappy first quarter though, as both teams showed a willingness to run but neither could gain the upper hand as mistakes robbed both sides of momentum.

A 20th minute penalty to Whitehead then put the Griquas ahead for the first time, but this seemed to spark the Pumas to life as they went over for the first try four minutes later.

It was a good attack into the Pumas 22m that ended with flyhalf Tinus de Beer sending a skip pass to fullback Devon Williams, allowing him to go in at the corner, with Fouche’s extras putting them 10-6 up.

Whitehead’s third successful penalty of the half in the 31st minute then made it a one point game, but the Pumas put in a massive final five minutes to give themselves a strong lead at halftime.

Fouche first slotted a 35th minute penalty, before the Pumas earned another penalty in the Griquas 22m, chose to go for the corner, set up the maul and powered over with hooker Eduan Swart dotting down an unconverted score, giving them an 18-9 lead at the break.

Currie Cup champions

The Pumas then got off to a flying start in the second half as Williams thought he was in for a second try after a super kick and chase, only for the TMO to spot a forward pass in the build-up as the score was chalked off.

It was small respite for the hosts however, as Fouche slotted a 46th minute, followed by a superb attack from a lineout in the 50th minute, led to the ball going down the blindside, through the hands and finishing with flank Willie Engelbecht in at the corner for an unconverted try and 26-9 lead.

The Pumas were enjoying an immaculate game, but a mistake in the 59th minute from Swart, boking a lineout, led to a free kick for the Griquas which they got back into the match from.

It was tapped quickly and spread down the line, where wing Munier Hartzenberg received it running a line, burst through a gap and went over in the corner, with Whitehead’s extras making it 26-16 with 20 minutes to play.

The match then had a frantic final few minutes as Whitehead smashed an easy 77th minute penalty, before slotting a long range attempt a minute later to give them a chance of levelling the scores in the final moments of the game.

However despite making their way to the halfway line the Pumas then earned a penalty at the breakdown to end proceedings and send their players and supporters wild.

Scorers

Griquas: Try – Munier Hartzenberg; Conversion – George Whitehead; Penalty: George Whitehead (4)

Pumas: Tries – Devon Williams, Eduan Swart, Willie Engelbrecht; Conversion – Eddie Fouche; Penalties – Fouche (3)