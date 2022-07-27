All Blacks to face ‘toughest team, in toughest place’: Mo’unga on Bok Tests

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

While it is not their choice to be playing in South Africa next, the All Blacks will be in action in the toughest place on earth to try get back to winning ways, according to flyhalf Richie Mo’unga.

The All Blacks face the Springboks in back-to-back Tests in Mbombela and Joburg on 6 and 13 August respectively as the 2022 Rugby Championship kicks off.

And, according to Mo’unga, there’s no tougher place to play than in South Africa, home to the 2019 World Cup winners.

The Boks are also coming off a series win against Wales, to go with their series win against the British and Irish Lions last year, while the All Blacks have their backs to the wall for the first time in a long time, having recently lost a series to Ireland.

“It’s tough … playing against a team with confidence up after their win against Wales,” said Mo’unga at the All Blacks training base in Wellington.

“But what a challenge for us, what an opportunity … against the toughest team, in the toughest place.”

The All Blacks are a team under huge pressure following their 2-1 series defeat to Ireland. Head coach Ian Foster has managed to keep his job, but two of his assistants, John Plumtree and Brad Mooar, have been sacked by New Zealand Rugby and replaced by Crusaders forwards coach Jason Ryan.

Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt is also now involved in a more permanent role.

Captain Sam Cane has, like Foster, been retained, but his position in the starting team is by no means secure.

Mo’unga said the players were fully aware of the pressures ahead of the Rugby Championship.

“It wasn’t good enough against Ireland but we’re looking forward to the opportunity to right a few wrongs (in South Africa),” said Mo’unga.

“We need to make a statement about who we are and what we stand for as All Blacks.”

The All Blacks are expected to arrive in South Africa at the weekend or early next week. The Springboks, meanwhile, are in camp in Hazyview, ahead of the Test in Mbombela next Saturday.