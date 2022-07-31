OPINION: Springboks need to take ownership of favourites tag

Ross Roche

The Springboks need to learn to take ownership of the favourites tag when it is handed to them, to instill a winning mindset in the press and public.

Despite all of the success that the Boks have enjoyed over the years, including winning their third Rugby World Cup title in 2019, the team has constantly thrived on being known as the underdogs.

This has been particularly evident since the reign of Allister Coetzee, where the Boks had dropped to as low as seventh on the World Rugby rankings back in 2017, with them again dropping that low a year later soon after Rassie Erasmus had taken over.

ALSO READ: Vermeulen set to miss first All Blacks Test

But by the end of 2019 the Boks had produced a magnificent turn around to win the World Cup and become the world’s top ranked side, a position which they then managed to hold onto for over two years, despite missing an entire year of international rugby in 2020 due to Covid.

Since returning to international action in 2021 the Boks have only really not been considered favourites during the British and Irish Lions series, which they won, and when playing the All Blacks, with one win and one loss against their old rivals.

You wouldn’t know it from listening to the Bok coaching staff however, who are always downplaying themselves while talking up the opposition.

There is nothing wrong with acknowledging the strengths of your opposition, especially the top teams, as anything can happen, as shown by the Boks slipping up twice against Australia and against England in games they should have won last year.

But there is also nothing wrong with acknowledging when you are the favourites and it is something that the Boks should embrace.

Their just finished incoming tour against Wales, they were clear favourites, and if they didn’t tinker with their team in the second Test, would have been expected to win the series three-nil, with their dominant third Test win showing the real gap between the two sides.

The Boks now, for possibly the first time, will be considered slight favourites playing a struggling All Blacks in two Rugby Championship matches on the Highveld, and that is something they should not shy away from.