Blitzboks top Pool B at Games, book date with Canada in quarter-finals

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Angelo Davids scored a second half hat trick of tries to help the Blitzboks beat Scotland 34-0 in a six-try romp as the South Africans topped Pool B at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Neil Powell’s team beat Malaysia and Tonga in pool play on Friday and they will now play their quarter-final match on Saturday night against Canada. Scotland will face Fiji.

After struggling to get their hands on the ball in the early stages when Scotland controlled all the possession, the Blitzboks struck the first blow midway through the first half.

ALSO READ: Time for Blitzboks to strike gold at major event

Selvyn Davids went over after his team finally won over possession and not long after that JC Pretorius scored his team’s second try after Muller du Plessis’ kick into space wasn’t controlled by the Scots.

While the Blitzboks changed sides 10-0 up, they lost captain Siviwe Soyizwapi to a head knock, but he returned in the second half, seemingly okay and healthy.

The players put the potential setback behind them by scoring two quick tries after the restart, both by Angelo Davids, and both coming from kicks into space.

The Blitzboks’ clever restarts of kicking short and giving the chasing players an opportunity to win back the ball has worked a treat in the competition so far.

Davids then grabbed his hat trick late on after collecting a cross-field kick and going over for his team’s fifth try.

Young Shaun Williams, on for the last few seconds, also got his name onto the scoreboard, by scoring the Blitzboks’ sixth try on the hooter.