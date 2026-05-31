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Blitzboks upset by Australia in Spain Sevens final

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By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

31 May 2026

05:22 pm

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Despite the result, the Blitzboks still sit top of the SVNS World Championship log.

Blitzboks

Blitzboks speedster Shilton van Wyk scored a try but couldn’t stop his team from falling to a defeat against Australia in the final of the Spain Sevens. Picture: David van der Sandt/Gallo Images

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The Blitzboks disappointingly fell apart and were upset by Australia 26-19 in the Spain Sevens final at Estadio Jose Zorrilla Stadium in Valladolid on Sunday afternoon.

It was a poor performance from the Blitzboks after they got off to a great start, with their defence in particular exposed, while a costly yellow card in the second half also played a part in the defeat.

Despite the result, the SA team still sit top of the log after two of three HSBC SVNS World Championship events, after they won the first event in Hong Kong last month, and they will now look to seal the championship in Bordeaux next weekend.

In the match, the Blitzboks got off to a flying start as they earned an early penalty in the Australia 22m and chose to scrum, attacking off it with Shilton van Wyk looping inside Selvyn Davids to run in untouched for the converted try.

Straight from the restart the Blitzboks won the ball back, attacked onto their 22m and this time Sebastiaan Jobb burst through a tackle attempt and ran in for the score, with Tristan Leyds extras giving them a 14-0 lead after three minutes.

Australia hit back

But Australia hit back in the sixth minute, James Turner busting through to score, and after the halftime hooter the Blitzboks defence again failed as Ethan McFarland powered through two players to go over in the corner, with Maurice Longbottom landing both conversions to level the score.

At the start of the second half the Blitzboks suffered an immediate blow as Leyds received a yellow card for an unnecessary cynical foul at a ruck.

That put the Aussies a man up and they took full advantage by running in two tries while he was off, Ben Dowling going through and Henry Hutchison smashing over, as they took a 26-14 lead after 10 minutes.

A red card to Australia’s Turner with a minute and a half left gave the Blitzboks a bit of hope going into the final moments, and with seconds remaining Gino Cupido ran in an unconverted try in the corner.

With time up they now needed to retain the kick-off, which they did after Australia knocked on and attacked, before they eventually went over to force extra time, only for the TMO to pick up a forward pass from Cupido in the build-up which ended the match.

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Scorers

Blitzboks: Tries – Shilton van Wyk, Sebastiaan Jobb, Gino Cupido; Conversions – Tristan Leyds (2)

Australia: Tries – James Turner, Ethan McFarland, Ben Dowling, Henry Hutchison; Conversions – Maurice Longbottom (3)

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Blitzboks World Sevens Series

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