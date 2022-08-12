PICTURES: Countdown has started to Boks v All Blacks clash at Ellis Park

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Joburg was buzzing with excitement on Friday, a day out from the Rugby Championship clash between the Springboks and All Blacks at Ellis Park.

The build-up to the Test at a sold-out Ellis Park has been characterised by plenty of talk about the Boks’ aerial game, following Kurt-Lee Arendse’s red card incident in Mbombela last Saturday, the pressure All Blacks boss Ian Foster is under ahead off the game and the changes that have been made to the sides for the big match, including Joseph Dweba coming into the Bok starting team in place of Bongi Mbonambi.

Dweba and Bok captain Siya Kolisi joined the famous Gwijo Squad at the team hotel on Thursday evening to help build the gees ahead of the Test match.

On Friday morning, the regular Bok team photo saw the women’s Bok players join in for a special picture-taking moment.

The Women Boks, who recently beat Japan in a Test in Kumagaya for their first victory outside of South Africa, play the curtain-raiser at Ellis Park on Saturday, against Spain.

The Springbok men’s and women’s teams together in Fourways on Friday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Following the customary team photo-shoot, the Boks zipped off to Ellis Park for their captain’s run.

Here are a few pictures from the field session, ahead of Saturday’s Rugby Championship Test.

Remember, the Boks beat the All Blacks 26-10 in Mbombela last Saturday.

Pieter-Steph du Toit of the Springboks runs with the ball, with Ox Nche (left) and Jesse Kriel (right) in support. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Duane Vermeulen points the way for the Springboks at Ellis Park on Friday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Flyhalf Handre Pollard gets a feel for Ellis Park. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Test on Saturday kicks off at 5pm.

Here are the teams:

Springboks

Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Hershel Jantjies, Willie le Roux

All Blacks

Jordie Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock; Tyrel Lomax, Samson Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Bench: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea