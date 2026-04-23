Teenage centre sensation Muller set for Bok greatness – Willemse

The former Paarl Gimnasium pupil is set to make his Stormers debut this weekend.

Damian Willemse has thrown his backing behind teenage sensation Markus Muller ahead of the youngster’s expected Stormers debut.

SARugbymag.co.za revealed on Wednesday that the 18-year-old is set to be named in the match 23 for Saturday’s blockbuster top-of-the-table URC clash against the Glasgow Warriors in Cape Town.

The highly-rated centre – already invited to a Springbok alignment camp by Rassie Erasmus – is set to take a major step into senior rugby, and Willemse believes the teenager has the talent to go all the way.

‘Rate him very highly’

“He’s a fantastic player,” Willemse told the media after Wednesday’s practice session. “I rate him very highly and believe he’s going to go far. Not just for the Stormers, but hopefully for the national team as well. I can’t wait to see more of him going forward.”

Muller’s rise has already created serious excitement in Cape rugby circles after he starred for Paarl Gimnasium at schoolboy level.

According to Willemse, the same qualities have already stood out in senior training sessions.

“What you saw at Paarl Gimnasium at school level has been visible in our training sessions over the past few weeks. He will learn through experience. I’ll help him where I can. All I’ll say to him is to listen to the coaches and trust his natural instincts and abilities.”

Willemse on the wing

While attention builds around Muller, Willemse’s role on the right wing has been a talking point.

Stormers and Springbok legend Schalk Burger believes his playmaking abilities are being wasted on the wing and that he needs to be closer to the action – either at fullback or inside centre.

But Willemse says whether he’s kept on the wing or shifted elsewhere, the experience has added to his skill set.

“It’s been a very good challenge. It’s been a great addition to the team. I felt it helped us a lot with our adaptability to our kicking and how we approach other teams’ kicking games.

“I guess it’s another skill set that I’ve developed over the past few weeks with the coaches’ help. It’s been going well and I’ve been enjoying it.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.