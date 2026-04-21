Rassie excited to test depth against Barbarians and Zimbabwe

"They are coming to South Africa with an experienced and esteemed coaching team, and we know they will provide us with a proper test."

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus is excited to see his wider squad in action when the Springboks take on the Barbarians and South Africa ‘A’ play Zimbabwe in two months.

Furthermore, should any South African teams make the final of the United Rugby Championship, they will also play in the grand final on the same day, 20 June, meaning the national sides will have to draw on players from the clubs who fall short.

The Springboks again kick off their season against the Barbarians, this time led by former All Blacks coach Scott Robertson.

They contest the YesPlay Cup, a repetition of a fixture that saw 45,000 fans packing into Cape Town Stadium last year.

The match will be preceded by the SA ‘A’ side taking on Zimbabwe as a curtain-raiser to the main game in an action-packed day of rugby in Gqeberha.

With the best U20 talent in town for the Sanzaar Rugby Championship, kicking off on Monday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the Eastern Cape city is going rugby mad.

ALSO READ: Former SA ‘A’ coach Ackermann says Zim match must have purpose

Rassie: A ‘proper test’

“We’ve been told that the average attendance at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is over 95% of stadium capacity and we hope to see the stands packed out again this year when we welcome the BaaBaas to the game,” said Erasmus.

“They are coming to South Africa with an experienced and esteemed coaching team, and we know they will provide us with a proper test.

“At the same time, we’re very excited to see the rest of our wider squad in action in a proper match when the SA ‘A’ team take on the Sables from Zimbabwe. They have qualified for the 2027 Rugby World Cup and I’m sure it will be a great match.”

The Springboks have never lost at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, winning eight of their nine Tests at this iconic venue, while drawing once.

Last year, a crowd of 44,282 packed the stands to see a clinical Springbok performance as they beat Italy by 45-0.

Barbarians president John Spencer said, “Barbarian FC prides itself on its values and ethos and it is important our partners embody the same. We are delighted to be working and partnering with YesPlay when we take on the Springboks this June.

“YesPlay are a proud South African company and in addition to the title sponsorship of the match we are proud to have them on the front of our jersey for this exciting international clash.”

Barbarians an exciting warm-up for Springboks

Fixtures involving the Barbarians are rare and highly anticipated worldwide, bringing together some of the most exciting names in global rugby for a once-off showcase.

Players are invited from across the rugby world based on form, reputation and flair, often representing a mix of countries, cultures, and playing styles.

After the BaaBaas clash, the Boks will host England, Scotland, and Wales in three Tests in the new Nations Championship in July, before they welcome the All Blacks for three Tests in Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, a new series that will play out every four years

Tickets are exclusively available at springboks.tmtickets.co.za.