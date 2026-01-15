Ackermann backs new-look Bulls team for Pau test in Champions Cup

Among the newcomers this week are wings Kurt-Lee Arendse and Cheswill Jooste.

Bulls boss Johan Ackermann has picked fit-again Springbok star Kurt-Lee Arendse and Junior Bok standout Cheswill Jooste on the wings, and Sebastian de Klerk at outside centre, for his team’s important Champions Cup match against Pau in France on Friday night.

There are a number of other changes to the side that featured against Bristol last week, including Zak Burger at scrumhalf, Nizaam Carr at eighthman, Mpilo Gumede at blindside flank, Ruan Vermaak at lock and Akker van der Merwe at hooker.

The only survivors in the starting team who also featured in the first XV last week are Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Handré Pollard, Harold Vorster, De Klerk (though in different position) and Willie le Roux.

Regular flanker Marco van Staden has been selected as the official back-up hooker.

Six forwards on the bench

“Grobbies (Johan Grobbelar) put in a lot of work last week, and we felt that Akker (van der Merwe) could do with some game-time,” explained Ackermann on Thursday when he named his lineup for the match.

“Marco is the back-up. If Akker plays the whole game then we can use Marco on the flank. We also have Jan-Hendrik Wessels who can play hooker.”

With six forwards on the bench, the Bulls are expecting a big onslaught from Pau.

“They like to get physical up front with their forwards and kick in behind the opposition. They like to turn teams around,” said Ackermann.

“They’re a quality team, second on the Top 14 log, and they’re playing good rugby. They’ve also got a few internationals in the team since last season.”

De Klerk’s chance to shine at 13

Ackermann said it was “lekker” to have Arendse and Jooste back again and stated De Klerk was keen to have a go at 13.

“He’s said before that he doesn’t mind covering there, and considering his profile, with his speed and understanding of the game we’re confident to play him at 13. He’s similar in that regard to Canan Moodie.

“And with him at 13 it opens up a place for someone like Cheswill and on the bench David Kriel covers centre and wing and fullback.”

The Bulls, currently bottom of their pool, need to win their game against Pau, possibly with a bonus point, to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout rounds of the Champions Cup. A defeat will mean they will in all probability move down to the second-tier Challenge Cup competition.

Kick-off on Friday night is 10pm.

Bulls team: Willie le Roux, Cheswill Jooste, Sebastian de Klerk, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handré Pollard, Zak Burger, Nizaam Carr, Mpilo Gumede, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Vermaak, Mornay Smith, Akker van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Bench: Marco van Staden, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Cobus Wiese, Ruan Nortjé, Keagan Johannes, David Kriel, Jeandré Rudolph