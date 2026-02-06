Ackermann building new memories at the Bulls: ‘They are my sons and I want them to do well’

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann is looking forward to making new memories with his team, after returning to where it all started for him as a coach, at Ellis Park.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann returned to his old stomping ground, Ellis Park, as a visiting coach for the first time over the past weekend, as his side thumped his former team the Lions in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

He must have had mixed feelings, watching his charges do a demolition job, on a team that launched his coaching career during a very successful stint during the 2010s.

Former Springbok Ackermann started his senior playing career at the Bulls, before joining the Lions and Cats, and finished off playing for the Sharks, so is no stranger to many of the South African franchises.

But after a stunning start to his coaching career at the Lions, that saw him named SA Rugby coach of the Year three years running, from 2014 to 2016, while he also led the Joburg franchise to two straight Super Rugby finals in 2016 and 2017, he left SA shores.

He went on to coach Gloucester in the English Premiership, as well as Red Hurricanes and the Uruyasu D-Rocks in the Japanese League One, before the Bulls snapped him up last year after the departure of Jake White.

Ackermann admitted that it had been an emotional match, and that it had brought back many memories, while it was also strange to be on the opposing side.

Happy overall

But he was overall happy with how everything went down, and was now fully focused on making new memories with the Bulls.

“Obviously I’ve got close ties with the Lions and I always will have. If I think of this specific stadium, in this room, if I think about how many captain’s meals we had here, and then the (sports) massages happened on the right side of the room,” recalled Ackermann after the match.

“I had media (duties) in this same spot, and watching the team from above here (in the coach’s box). I built up many great memories with players and staff.

“I have been here to watch a Test (since leaving in 2017) at Ellis Park, but never on the field or in the changeroom. So a lot of memories came back when I walked on the field today. Those are memories that will last a lifetime.”

Ackermann continued: “But you have to build new memories. I am with a new team now and starting to build relationships with the players. They are now my sons and I want them to do well.

“It was strange walking to the other (visiting) side of the field and changeroom. But our goal coming here was to win and that is what we achieved.”

After a difficult start to the season, that saw the Bulls win three of their first four games, before going on a seven match losing streak, they have won their last three in a row, and Ackermann must finally be settling into life at Loftus, and will be hoping to continue building as the season goes on.