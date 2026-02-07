Sharks enjoy well-earned break before clashes with wounded Lions and in-form Bulls

The Sharks plan to recover over a 10-day break, and then return to training where they will "reset".

A resurgent Sharks side say they will use the break to recover physically after two bruising local derbies against the Stormers, before returning in three weeks to face the Lions and then the Bulls.

The proud Durban union are on a three-game winning streak for the first time this season, thrashing Clermont before their back-to-back victories over the Stormers.

They climbed into the top eight of the United Rugby Championship, also for the first time, before other results meant they dropped down to ninth before the rest period.

Sharks players have clearly bought into interim coach JP Pietersen’s approach and new captain André Esterhuizen’s leadership. The results have followed, with five wins from seven since John Plumtree’s departure, and the board now appearing set to make Pietersen’s role permanent.

‘We’ll reset’

Pietersen credited his coaching staff and new captain for their buy-in, while Esterhuizen attributed a change in training intensity and shift in mindset, for the revival. Whatever it is, it is working. But the Sharks are staying grounded.

“We are happy with the Stormers win,” Pietersen said before the break. “I don’t want to go too far ahead and [talk about] the top eight. We have the Lions and Bulls away in our next fixtures.”

“We must just celebrate and be happy. And take it week by week. We have a break for 10 days and then we’ll reset [in training] for what’s going forward.”

He said the Sharks “definitely need some time off”.

“We are playing two South African teams week in and week out. We need a week to recover. It’s been physical. The boys’ bodies have been sore [since] last week.”

Sharks to work on starts, maintain grit

When they return to training, the Sharks will be working on their starts, after the Stormers scored a try against them after just 23 seconds of the kick-off last weekend.

Pietersen referred to how the Stormers edged 24-14 ahead early in the second half at Kings Park. The Sharks fought back with three tries while they kept the Stormers scoreless until the end of the game.

“The fighting spirit is there. What we need to work on is starting better. Credit to the Stormers for putting us under pressure, they caught us off-guard.

“When I took over we were not great. I reminded players… we just want to see some fighting spirit and we want to see that we are not just about talking but doing, making the badge proud.”

The Lions head into the break after a 57-12 thrashing by the Bulls, while the Bulls also now have their first three straight wins this season.