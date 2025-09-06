All Blacks coach hails defence, aerial dominance in victory over Boks

Scott Robertson said the 50/50s his side didn’t win in the air, they won on the ground shortly after – and that made a huge difference.

Head coach Scott Robertson and captain Scott Barrett praised the All Blacks’ determination in defence and supremacy in the 50/50 aerial battles as key reasons for their 24–17 Rugby Championship win over the Springboks on Saturday.

The win extended the New Zealanders’ unbeaten record at Eden Park to 51 Tests since 1994, and lifted them to the top of the tournament table with one point more than Australia after three rounds.

The Springboks, earning a losing bonus point, lie third after their error-strewn affair cost them dearly.

All Blacks front up

“Some of the defensive sets… it was immense,” Robertson said. “We played some really good footie, and then the Test turned. A couple of penalties [conceded] and we had to defend.

“We knew it was going to go back and forth. Playing a World Cup winning team, a team that has been together for a long period of time and having experience, you are not going to win every moment.”

He said the All Blacks stayed in the fight, even when it “turned into a scrap” as the rain fell. The coach also praised his team for showing maturity as referee Karl Dickson’s decisions went one way and then the other.

Barrett likewise praised his team’s defensive effort against a South African side that “really wanted to win”.

“We turned up on Monday with a real attitude to defend our home territory and you can certainly see that in the way the guys fronted up,” the captain said.

All Blacks better in the air than Springboks

Robertson also lauded scrumhalf Finlay Christie and debutant scrumhalf Kyle Preston for producing better contestable kicks than the team did in their two Tests against Argentina.

Also, the chasers performed well against tough competition in Cheslin Kolbe and Canan Moodie.

“Kicking is a real art… To secure it when it truly becomes 50/50. The technical side of it is really important,” the All Blacks coach said.

“We were really brave, we kept going up. We had a lot of scrapes where we didn’t win it in the air but we won it on the ground. So we won all of those 50/50s. Overall our plan and execution was better.

“Fin’s been there and done it. He knows his way around this field quite well [playing for the Blues]. His box kicks were largely on the money. We were six deep in the nines so for him to go and play well. And Kyle in his own right to come in as he did.”