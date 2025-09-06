Savea hails ‘gutsy performance’ to down Springboks at Eden Park

The All Blacks win, in Ardie Savea's 100th Test, launched them to the top of the Rugby Championship table while South Africa are third.

New Zealand loose forward Ardie Savea praised his teammates for the character they showed to hold the Springboks at bay during their 24–17 win at Eden Park on Saturday.

The All Blacks recorded their 51st consecutive undefeated Test at the Auckland venue, extending a streak that began in 1994.

The result also ended the Springboks’ four-game winning run against the All Blacks, and launched the home side ahead of Australia on the Rugby Championship table after the Wallabies snatched a 28–24 win against Argentina.

While Springbok fans might bemoan possible inconsistent refereeing, the South African side made errors aplenty, including three obstructions, knock-ons, slips, a “bok” throw in a lineout and a yellow card.

But they fought hard – seemingly against themselves and the referee – for tries by Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach, ultimately earning a losing bonus point.

All Blacks extend their record

In the end, the game went to the wire and it was Savea, playing in his 100th Test, who enacted a turnover that won possession for the hosts, who kicked the ball out for the win.

“We knew the Springboks would come here and give it to us,” Savea said. “I am proud of the way the boys turned up and fronted up. It was a gutsy performance.”

He said he personally had been trying to anticipate the Springbok plays, to do what the All Blacks needed him to.

On what he told his teammates in the face of a determined Springbok attack, he said, “We just have to front up for the brothers. You have to stand up for each other.”

The result leaves South Africa third on the Rugby Championship table, as they and Argentina each have five points and -15 points difference, though the Springboks have scored one more try.

The Springboks will need to bounce back against the All Blacks in Wellington next week if they want to have any chance of defending their title.