Kwagga: Boks fell short of their standards at Eden Park

Three obstructions, a yellow card, a "bok" throw in a lineout and other errors cost the Springboks dearly against the All Blacks.

Springbok loose forward Kwagga Smith said that despite history being against them at the All Blacks’ fortress of Eden Park, the South Africans still fell short of their own standards in Saturday’s Test defeat.

The Springboks fell 24–17 in the third round of the Rugby Championship, as the All Blacks capitalised on their chances, scoring three tries to two, extending their unbeaten run at the Auckland venue to 51 matches, and moving to the top of the competition table.

South Africa at least earned a losing bonus point and lie third, only ahead of Argentina due to tries scored.

The Springboks made numerous errors on the day including three obstructions, knock-ons, slips, a “bok” throw in a lineout and a yellow card for a cynical foul.

The All Blacks, who had received five yellow cards in their previous two games, appeared to benefit from more lenient officiating, conceding only penalties – rather than yellow cards – for similar offences after Kwagga Smith was sent to the bin.

Referee Karl Dickson called the 64th minute foul cynical, saying it killed the All Blacks’ attack.

Springboks their own worst enemies

“We knew we had a lot of opportunities and we missed out on that,” Smith said. “We know what we can work on, and will have a review, and then go from there.”

The 32-year-old said the game was massive due to the venue’s history, Ardie Savea’s 100th Test, and the Springboks being on a four-game winning streak against the All Blacks before it. Still, the psychological aspect of it did not play as great a role and the Springboks’ own errors.

“It was a massive game,” Smith said. “We wanted a different result. I thought we didn’t use the opportunities we got, and they used their opportunities quite well and scored a few tries.

“We know what our standards are and we didn’t use the opportunities we got. We will definitely try to rectify that.”

He said the rain on the night affected handling and led to the ball spilling out of the breakdown sometimes. This was something the Springboks would need to work on.

But he said he was personally feeling hungry to play in the second Test in Wellington next weekend, should he be selected, and knows the squad will be up for it too.