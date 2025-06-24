‘They laid the foundation’: Kolbe on 30th anniversary of 1995 World Cup win

Cheslin Kolbe said the 1995 Rugby World Cup team laid the foundation for current Springboks to take the country to new heights.

Cheslin Kolbe has sung the praises of the Springbok 1995 Rugby World Cup team on the 30th anniversary of them winning the trophy.

The SA Rugby Player of the Year said Francois Pienaar and his charges had done the country proud to claim the trophy, beating New Zealand in the final thanks to an unforgettable Joel Stransky drop-goal in extra time.

Kolbe said the win, powered by a full-team effort and fuelled by the country’s hope for unity after Apartheid, laid the foundation for reconciliation as a nation as well as dominance in the sport that saw South Africa win three more World Cups in the following years.

Inspiration for current players

“They wore the jersey with pride and respect,” Kolbe said. “For us as players that get the opportunity on weekends, we need to make sure we leave the jersey in a better place as well, whenever we do play.”

Kolbe was only a year old at the time, but said he watched many highlights of the game and its great moments many times.

“Those are things that encourage you as a youngster, looking up to the heroes that played back then. You want to be on that stage as well and you want to be even better as well with your fellow teammates.

“The foundation has been laid so for us who get the opportunity. Now it’s just ensuring we progress and leave the Springbok jersey and South Africa in a better place.”

President Nelson Mandela hands the Rugby World Cup trophy to South Africa captain Francois Pienaar. Picture: AFP/Jean-Pierre Muller

Kurt-Lee Arendse or Jonah Lomu?

Kolbe reflected on the late All Black wing, Jonah Lomu, who scored seven tries during the 1995 Rugby World Cup and jointly holds the record for most tries in World Cups with Bryan Habana (15).

Having recently played against fellow Springbok wing Kurt-Lee Arendse in the Japan Rugby League One, Kolbe was asked if he would rather play against Lomu or Arendse on the biggest stage.

“It’s unfair to put it that way,” Kolbe laughed. “But who wouldn’t want to come up against a legend like Jonah Lomu to test and see where you are at. But you also don’t want to face Kurt-Lee on a one-on-one as well. It would be interesting.”