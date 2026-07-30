All Blacks tour of South Africa: Kick-off times for all the matches

The All Blacks and Springboks will meet in four Tests, while the tourists will also face the four SA URC sides.

The New Zealand All Blacks arrive in South Africa in the coming hours for a historic tour of the country, which will include matches against the four South African United Rugby Championship teams and four Tests against the Springboks.

It is the first full tour by the All Blacks since 1996.

The four Test matches take place at Ellis Park, Cape Town Stadium, FNB Stadium and in Baltimore, USA at the M&T Bank Stadium.

The first match of the tour is next Friday in Cape Town when the tourists take on the Stormers.

The All Blacks, under coach Dave Rennie, will host a welcome event for their fans at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday.

‘More than a contest’

“Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry is more than a contest between two proud nations; it is a celebration of history, tradition and the enduring spirit of the game,” said Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby on Thursday.

“Each encounter between South Africa and New Zealand carries with it the weight of decades of competition, respect and shared excellence.

“This rivalry has produced moments that have defined rugby itself, battles of skill, courage and resilience that inspire generations of players and supporters alike. It is a fixture that transcends sport, uniting communities and reminding us of rugby’s power to connect people across borders.”

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby added: “Most of the URC players weren’t alive when the All Blacks last appeared against a provincial team which shows just how special this event will be.

“It won’t be repeated here for another eight years by which time there’ll have been two more Rugby World Cups and four Nations Championships which underlines just what a unique opportunity it will be for provincial players and fans.

“The prospect of perhaps becoming the first South African provincial team to beat the All Blacks since the Cheetahs [then Orange Free State] beat them 15-10 in September 1976 would be a boast that would last for another 50 years.”

Tickets for the four provincial matches and third Test are still available – click here.

Here are all the fixtures with confirmed (SA time) kick off times:

Friday 7 August 2026

7.10pm: Stormers vs All Blacks – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Tuesday, 11 August 2026

7.10pm: Sharks vs All Blacks – Kings Park, Durban

Saturday, 15 August 2026

7.10pm: Bulls vs All Blacks – Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Saturday 22 August 2026

5.10pm: Springboks vs All Blacks – Ellis Park, Johannesburg (First Test)

Tuesday, 25 August 2026

7.10pm: Lions vs All Blacks – Ellis Park, Johannesburg

Saturday, 29 August 2026

5.10pm: Springboks vs All Blacks – Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town (Second Test)

Saturday, 5 September 2026

1.30pm: Springbok Women vs Black Ferns – FNB Stadium, Soweto

5.10pm: Springboks vs All Blacks – FNB Stadium, Soweto (Third Test)

Saturday, 12 September 2026

11pm: Springboks vs All Blacks – M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, USA (Fourth Test)