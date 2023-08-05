By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks are in Argentina in Buenos Aires for the first of three Rugby World Cup warm-up matches on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.05pm.

The Boks are coming off a narrow 22-21 win against the same team in the final Rugby Championship match at Ellis Park last weekend.

The Boks finished second in the competition, while Argentina were third. New Zealand won the title, with Australia fourth.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Boks in BA, in what is a very changed team from the one that ran out last weekend.

Argentina v South Africa — LIVE

Updates of the action will appear below. Please click refresh to see latest posts.

It is the last chance for several Bok World Cup hopefuls to get a tick behind their name ahead of the 33-man squad announcement on Tuesday.

For Argentina, back-up hooker and former captain Agustin Creevy will win his 100th Test cap, becoming the first Pumas player to reach the mark.

TEAMS

Argentina: Martin Bogado, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Santiago Cordero, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Pedro Rubiolo, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo. Bench: Agustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Moroni

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Canan Moodie, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Manie Libbok, Cobus Reinach, Jasper Wiese, Franco Mostert, Deon Fourie, Marvin Orie, Jean Kleyn, Thomas du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi (capt), Trevor Nyakane. Bench: Joseph Dweba, Gerhard Steenekamp, Vincent Koch, Jean-Luc du Preez, Evan Roos, Herschel Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Kurt-Lee Arendse