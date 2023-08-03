Boffelli back for Pumas as Creevy readies to win 100th Test cap

By sarugbymag

Utility back Emiliano Boffelli returns as one of five changes to the Argentina starting XV to face the Springboks in a World Cup warm-up match in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

Boffelli slots in after sitting out the Rugby Championship finale between the Boks and Los Pumas at Ellis Park last week, and replaces right winger Mateo Carreras.

Bogado in for Mallia

Arguably the ultimate all-rounder, Boffelli lined up on the wing and at fullback for Argentina in 2022 and was the only Tier One player to pass the 100-points mark (146) in 12 Tests by way of four tries, 21 conversions and 28 penalties, including 25 points in the 30-29 victory against England in London.

Meanwhile, fullback Martin Bogado will make his Test debut, coming in for the suspended Juan Cruz Mallia.

The other run-on changes by head coach Michael Cheika are lock Pedro Rubiolo, scrumhalf Gonzalo Bertranou and left winger Santiago Cordero, at the expense of Lucas Paulos, Lautaro Bazan Velez and Juan Imhoff, respectively.

Among the reserves, veteran hooker Agustin Creevy is poised to become the first Argentinian to reach the mark of 100 Test caps.

Argentina: Martin Bogado, Emiliano Boffelli, Lucio Cinti, Santiago Chocobares, Santiago Cordero, Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona, Pablo Matera, Tomas Lavanini, Pedro Rubiolo, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo. Bench: Agustin Creevy, Joel Sclavi, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti, Facundo Isa, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Moroni.

