Springboks ready for Argentina backlash — Mzwandile Stick

The Springboks must not fall into the trap of allowing Argentina to bounce back from defeats with wins, like the All Blacks and Wallabies did.

The Springboks are prepared and ready to face a Los Pumas backlash, according to assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, in their Rugby Championship decider at Twickenham on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Argentina have made a habit of bouncing back from defeats in the Rugby Championship this year, after going down 41-24 to the All Blacks in their opening match they responded with a 30-22 win in the second.

In their first match against the Wallabies they lost 28-24, but came back with a 28-26 win in the second, so although the Boks enjoyed a thumping 67-30 win in Durban last weekend, they have to be on guard against a Los Pumas response.

They are also out of the running for the title, so have nothing to lose, and that could make them even more dangerous, and Stick agrees that the Boks will have to be at their best if they are to overcome them again.

Strong response

“Argentina always respond strongly. They lost to the All Blacks and then beat them the next week, same with Australia. We’d be stupid not to learn from that. They’ll be desperate and they’ve picked quality players. If we switch off, they’ll punish us,” said Stick at the pre match presser on Friday.

“We need a solid set-piece foundation, a balanced kicking game, and to pitch up mentally. If we do that, we’ll give ourselves the best chance.”

Argentina have made a number of changes to their side, including picking a rookie halfback pairing in Simon Benítez Cruz and Geronimo Prisciantelli, and Stick admitted that they had looked into them during the week.

“We’ve studied them. They don’t have many Test caps, but like a lot of their backline they come from sevens backgrounds, so we know their profiles and strengths,” said Stick.

“They still have experienced players around them. (Centre Santiago) Chocobares has been outstanding, (winger Juan Cruz) Mallia is there, (flanks Marcos) Kremer and (Pablo) Matera are world class. So it’s going to be tough.”

Full 80 performance

Earlier in the week Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said that the team was still chasing that perfect full 80-minute performance, as they struggled in the first half in Durban, before pulling away in the second.

Despite having the chance to clinch back-to-back Rugby Championship titles for the first time in their history, Stick expanded on getting their performance right first, and if they get the win needed they can think about the rest after.

“Last week there were too many soft penalties, like offsides, that kept them in the game. That can’t happen again. We know our pressure points and where we want to put Argentina under strain, but we must be accurate and disciplined,” explained Stick.

“The main focus for us is going for an 80-minute performance. Last week is all in the past. Regarding breaking records, we will focus on that hopefully after the game if we win, and then we can celebrate that. The key thing for us is that we keep on improving. That was the main goal this season.

“We’ve still got a tough end-of-year tour, so yes, it’s nice to break records, it’s nice to win competitions, but the key thing this week is to make sure we have a good performance against Argentina.”