Asenathi Ntlabakanye case: Date for hearing to be announced, suspension likely

31 August 2025

The specialist tighthead prop returned a test that showed a prohibited substance in his body.

Asenathi Ntlabakanye

Asenathi Ntlabakanye. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Springbok and Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye was apparently “let down” by sports physicians who prescribed something to the player for a medical issue which has now turned out to have included a prohibited substance, according to sources, as reported by Sunday publication Rapport.

The 26-year-old tighthead prop, who made his Springbok debut earlier this season, faces a suspension should it be found that he used an illegal substance.

Ntlabakanye was left out of the Springbok squad that left to New Zealand last week, for Tests against the All Blacks, and is also not currently in action for the Lions.

That union’s CEO, Rudolf Straeuli, told Rapport the Lions had also launched an internal investigation into the matter.

South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) CEO Khalid Galant told Rapport that because the substance was classified as “specified”, and not “non-specified” such as a steroid, a provisional suspension was not enforced on Ntlabakanye.

The player has not requested for his B-sample to be tested and is working on his defence.

Suspension likely

Galant said the onus was on Ntlabakanye to prove he didn’t take the substance purposefully.

Even so, a suspension is likely, according to Rapport’s sources, though it is not expected to be for four years, which is the norm for the use of illegal substances.

A date for the hearing into the matter is likely to be known this week.

Galant stressed that Ntlabakanye and his legal team would have to prove the player didn’t have the intention to take an illegal substance and secondly, that he took the necessary precautions to ensure that what he used didn’t contain any illegal substances.

It is not known whether the sports doctor who prescribed the medication is in private practice, contracted to the Lions or involved with the Springboks.

‘Transparent in declarations’

SA Rugby announced the “adverse analytic finding” in a statement this last week.

“The non-performance enhancing substance for which he tested positive was prescribed by a specialist physician early in 2025 for medical reasons and taken with the approval and the supervision of a medical doctor specifically appointed to manage the medical affairs of professional rugby players,” SA Rugby said.

“Ntlabakanye was transparent in his declarations, acted in good faith and at all times followed the medical due process as prescribed by the industry. He relied on the relevant professional medical advice and at no time did he seek to obtain an unfair advantage nor did he take any medical substance without prior medical authorisation.”

