All Blacks’ Tana Umaga says Boks far more than just ‘big-bang’ forwards running at you

The All Blacks are looking to focus more on their own game than the Springboks, ahead of the opening RGR Test this weekend.

Former All Blacks legend and current defence coach Tana Umaga says the Springboks have added new facets to their play and they will have to be aware of them all if they are to challenge Rassie Erasmus’ team in their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry Test opener at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Umaga, who faced the Boks many times over an illustrious international career, explained that due to the Boks’ improved attacking game, led by a former All Black in attack coach Tony Brown, they are not as much a forwards-driven as they were previously.

“Once you concentrate on what’s coming at you up front, they [the Boks] look for space out wide, and they look for space in behind you. If you focus on one thing, you’ll take your eyes off another,” explained Umaga about the Boks’ game.

“Everyone talks about the Boks’ set piece, but they’ve grown in terms of their attacking prowess, their backs and utilising their forwards in the right spaces.

“The fundamentals of making sure you’re looking after the ball, and of controlling the ball as much as you can, are vital. That means catching it and looking after it, but also imposing your own game. They are trying to do that on their side of the ball, and we’re trying to do that when we get it.

“The team that can impose its game, build momentum, and put on the pressure will be more likely to come away with points. If you don’t do that, then you’re on the other side of the ledger.”

Big bang players

The experience of the Bok team and the relentless wave of “big bang” players, as Umaga described the Boks players, coming at the All Blacks, will be a major challenge for the New Zealanders to overcome in the Test series.

“This South African side has been together for a long time. They know what it takes to win big matches, and their game is very solid. They know what they can rely on.

“The size of their pack and just the relentless wave of a big bang coming at you, I think that’s going to be tough for us. They have also added some really soft touches to their game with the skill set they have within the backs,” said Umaga.