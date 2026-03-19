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Backline boost for Stormers for Dragons URC tussle

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Compiled by Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

2 minute read

19 March 2026

12:26 pm

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The Stormers will be looking to back up their win over the Bulls with a big performance against Dragons, while also welcoming some players back.

Stormers

Stormers wing Seabelo Senatla is back from a long term injury and ready to rumble in their URC clash against the Dragons in Cape Town on Sunday. Picture: Cole Cruickshank/Gallo Images

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Backline stars Seabelo Senatla and Dan du Plessis make their return from injury for the Stormers in their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter with the Dragons at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Senatla is on the right wing and will link up with fullback Damian Willemse, whose place at inside centre has been taken by Du Plessis.

The only other change to the backline sees Imad Khan start at scrumhalf, with Stefan Ungerer and Wandisile Simelane the two backs on the replacements bench.

Evan Roos returns from the injury that kept him out of their impressive bonus point win over the Bulls at Loftus last week, so Marcel Theunissen shifts to the flank with Ben-Jason Dixon set to make an impact in the second half.

There are two changes to the front row, with Vernon Matongo and JJ Kotzé in the starting line-up, along with Neethling Fouche.

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson said that it is vital for his team to back up their win in Pretoria last week with a strong performance at home.

“We are back at the Cape Town Stadium this week and want to make that count. Last week’s performance was very encouraging, but we need to build on that and keep moving forward,” said Dobson.

“We have got some quality players coming back into the mix and we are excited to see how some of the combinations go in what should be a tough game against a good Dragons side.”

Stormers tem

Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Imad Khan, Evan Roos, Marcel Theunissen, Deon Fourie, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Neethling Fouché, JJ Kotzé, Vernon Matongo. Bench: André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Sazi Sandi, Ben-Jason Dixon, Paul de Villiers, Hacjivah Dayimani, Stefan Ungerer, Wandisile Simelane

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Damian Willemse John Dobson Stormers rugby team United Rugby Championship

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