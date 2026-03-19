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Kolisi hits 50, Mapimpi 100 as Sharks change eight for Munster

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By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

3 minute read

19 March 2026

01:57 pm

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Springbok Ethan Hooker returns to join André Esterhuizen in the midfield, while Blitzbok Luan Giliomee makes his debut for the Sharks at fullback.

Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi

Sharks wing Makazole Mapimpi is set to play his 100th international match for the Durban union. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

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Sharks head coach JP Pietersen has made eight changes to his team to face Munster on Saturday, including the return of Siya Kolisi to the starting line-up, where the Springbok captain earns his 50th cap.

Another Springbok, Makazole Mapimpi, will play his 100th international match for the Sharks. He joins an elite group of centurions to have worn the coveted Black and White jersey on 100 occasions or more.

The teams meet at Kings Park at 5pm in their first encounter since their fiery United Rugby Championship quarter-final last year.

The Sharks won out in the URC’s first-ever penalty shootout after the game was drawn and went to a scoreless extra time.

During the shootout, Jaden Hendrikse infamously winked at opposition kicker Jack Crowley after seemingly going down for a cramp. Jaden’s brother Jordan addressed the incident during the week, saying the game would be “personal” for Munster.

Sharks brace for Munster

The Sharks have shuffled the front row, with Phatu Ganyane, Fez Mbatha and Hanro Jacobs swopping jerseys with Ox Nché, Eduan Swart and Vincent Koch, who started the last match.

Amongst the backs, Grant Williams starts in place of the injured Jaden Hendrikse, while Ethan Hooker is back to partner captain André Esterhuizen in the midfield and Yaw Penxe takes over from Edwill van der Merwe on the wing.

In the final change, Sharks U21 star and new kid on the block for the Blitzbokke, Luan Giliomee, gets a start at fullback, replacing Jaco Williams.

The Sharks sit 11th on the URC table, six points adrift a playoff spot. The match is crucial with just six regular-season matches left.

“We know what a challenge it’s going to be, but there is hope and belief, and a big drive to get results because we know we can’t afford any errors,” said Jordan Hendrikse.

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Sharks starting XV: Luan Giliomee, Yaw Penxe, Ethan Hooker, André Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse, Grant Williams, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins, Hanro Jacobs, Fez Mbatha, Phatu Ganyane. Bench: Eduan Swart, Ox Nché, Vincent Koch, Corné Rahl, Nick Hatton, Bradley Davids, Jean Smith, Hakeen Kunene.

Injured players: Aphelele Fassi, Bongi Mbonambi, Bryce Calvert, Ethan Bester, Francois Venter, Jaco Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Jurenzo Julius, Lili Bester, Manu Tshituka, Marvin Orie, Matt Romao, Ruan Dreyer, Siya Masuku, Tinotenda Mavesere, Trevor Nyakane.

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