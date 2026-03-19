Bulls star Cameron Hanekom returns for Cardiff clash

Last year's Next-Gen Player of the Season returns for the Bulls in their crunch match against Cardiff at Loftus.

Last year’s URC Next-Gen Player of the Season, Cameron Hanekom, has finally returned to the Bulls line-up after a nine-month injury lay-off.

The one-Test Springbok joins a Bulls side featuring several tactical changes for their Friday night clash with Cardiff at Loftus (kick-off 7pm) after last week’s defeat to the Stormers.

Hanekom finds a place on the bench in his first competitive minutes since their semi-final win over the Sharks in June last year, where he suffered a hamstring injury.

Bulls shuffle the deck

The starting front row sees a change at tighthead, with Francois Klopper stepping in for Wilco Louw.

Further back, Cobus Wiese moves from the bench into the starting lock position to partner Ruan Nortje, as Ruan Vermaak shifts to the replacements.

The loose trio has been recalibrated with Nizaam Carr earning a start at number eight. This move pushes Jeandré Rudolph to the bench, offering a different dynamic at the back of the scrum while retaining the leadership of Marcell Coetzee and the work rate of Elrigh Louw.

In the backline, the halfback pairing of Embrose Papier and Handré Pollard is reunited to steer the ship. However, the midfield and wings see fresh energy.

Stedman Gans returns at inside centre, replacing Harold Vorster. Cheswill Jooste gets the nod on the right wing – Sebastian de Klerk is out with a long-term foot injury, adding specialised pace to the wide channels.

The bench has been heavily rotated to provide significant levels of intensity. Marco van Staden and Jan-Hendrik Wessels provide high-calibre cover for the front row, while the inclusion of Khuta Mchunu and the shifting of Ruan Vermaak suggests the Bulls are looking for a dominant second-half set-piece performance.

Bulls starting XV

David Kriel, Cheswill Jooste, Canan Moodie, Stedman Gans, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Handré Pollard, Embrose Papier, Nizaam Carr, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee (captain), Ruan Nortjé, Cobus Wiese, Francois Klopper, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements

Marco van Staden, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Khuta Mchunu, Ruan Vermaak, Cameron Hanekom, Jeandre Rudolph, Paul de Wet, Willie le Roux.

Unavailable

Stravino Jacobs, Akker van der Merwe, Sebastian de Klerk, Wilco Louw, Harold Vorster.