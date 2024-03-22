Sharks’ Grant Williams aiming to make Boks’ No 9 jumper his own

'It’s more about being selected in the Springboks squad, it’s about being consistent for the Sharks.'

Sharks scrumhalf Grant Williams will use the remaining United Rugby Championship games to focus on the finer details of his game to secure his place in the Springbok squad for the international season.

Competition among the No 9s in the Springboks setup is set to intensify in the coming months, with several established stars and up-and-coming players in the national mix.

The Boks took four scrumhalves to last year’s Rugby World Cup in France — Williams alongside Sharks teammate Jaden Hendrikse, Faf de Klerk and Cobus Reinach, who all played their part in the team going all the way, but now there are a few more in-form scrumhalves for coach Rassie Erasmus to consider.

This season we have seen Lions duo Sanele Nohamba and Morne van der Berg and capped Springbok Embrose Papier throw their names into the scrumhalf conversation.

Fierce competition at 9

Knowing full well that the competition for the scrumhalf position is fierce, Williams is guarding against any complacency and intends to improve the standards he set since bursting onto the Test rugby scene.

“I think if we look at all the nines in our franchises in South Africa, the competition is hectic at the moment,” said Williams this week.

“I think not getting complacent will be the ultimate goal, and to focus on my craft and make sure the versatility part still helps me and my performances,” said the No 9 whose versatility allowed himt o play wing for the Boks.

‘To be more consistent’

However, Williams’ primary focus will remain on scrumhalf and he aims to make the No 9 jumper his own.

“I’m still going to focus on scrumhalf, and with the Boks, if I get selected on the wing, I will go there. Playing nine and wing helps my game, and at the World Cup, it actually showed,” he said.

“Now it’s more about the finer detail. It’s more about being selected in the Springboks squad, it’s about being consistent for the Sharks (and the Springboks).

“It’s now to switch the goal from being part of the world champions to wanting to be the number nine, to be involved in more games, and I think that’s where my goals are now.”

Lots of URC action

The 27-year-old will be keen to help the Sharks move from the bottom of the URC table in the coming weeks and for them to hopefully register a second win of the season on Saturday when they take on Irish province Ulster at Durban’s Kings Park (3pm).

On the same day, the Stormers will look to return to winning ways when they host Edinburgh at the Cape Town Stadium (5.05pm).

Meanwhile, the Lions and Bulls will kick-start their respective tours, with the former up against Connacht at Dexcom Stadium (7.15pm) while the latter take on Welsh side Dragons at Rodney Parade (9.35pm), both on Saturday.