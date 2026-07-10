‘He’s the best I have played under,’ says Pieter-Steph about Rassie

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will lead the team for the 55th time in their match against Scotland on Saturday.

Although he shied away from calling him the greatest coach of all time, Springbok captain Pieter-Steph du Toit said that Rassie Erasmus is the best coach he has ever played under, ahead of the Bok mentor’s record breaking Nations Championship Test against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (kick-off 5:40pm).

When the match kicks off Erasmus will become the longest serving Springbok coach, in terms of matches, with him in charge for the 55th time, which takes him clear of Jake White, who he shared the record with last weekend when the Boks beat England.

Erasmus has effectively watched over the Boks a total of 93 times, as he was Director of Rugby during Jacques Nienaber’s 39-match stint as head coach between 2020 and 2023.

It is kind of poetic that Du Toit was the first ever captain under Erasmus, against Wales in Chicago back in 2018, before Siya Kolisi was named the first black captain for the Springboks, with the rest becoming history. The the two-time World Player of the Year will be leading the side again in Erasmus’ record game.

The GOAT

Speaking at the captain’s press conference on Friday, ahead of the match against the Scots, Du Toit was asked, through an analogy of the constant debate over whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is the footballing GOAT (greatest of all time), whether he considers Erasmus as the international coaching GOAT.

“I have worked with Rassie for quite a while now. His professionalism is unbelievable, and his passion for the team and South Africa is awesome. It’s a huge honour and privilege for me to work with a coach like him,” said Du Toit.

“The excitement has never changed. From the first day I met Rassie until today, you think the excitement can’t get any bigger, but it always does.

“He always comes up with a plan, but he also gives us the opportunity to make plans and contribute. We’re always looking for ways, within the laws of the game, to give ourselves the best chance (to win). It’s awesome to be part of that.

“You can’t ask for a better man than him to be able to reach what he has with this team. As players and coaches, we are very proud of what he has achieved. Not only for us, but for the country.”

When pushed on whether he believes Erasmus is the GOAT Du Toit said: “He is the best coach I have played under by far.”

The more things change

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who has worked alongside Erasmus since he first took charge of the Boks back in 2018, was asked about how things have progressed between them over the years.

“Nothing much has changed besides our weight, we are always up and down. But now we have really transformed our bodies. If you look at him he is in good shape, if you look at me I am trying to get there,” said Stick with a laugh.

“But in all seriousness, if you look all the way back to when Rassie was coach at the Cheetahs, he has always been creative. Remember the days of the lights on the roof in Bloemfontein. We have also tried various things in our system.

“As a head coach he is incredibly smart, he really works hard and knows what he wants to achieve.”

Stick continued: “A big thing also is that Rassie is not scared to be wrong. He doesn’t have any ego, he just wants to do what is best for the team and best for South Africa, and it doesn’t matter whose idea it is.

“We have very experienced players in the squad and sometimes they know better than us. That’s what I enjoy most about what he has created in this team. It’s that everyone knows they have a role to play, and the way he empowers people around him is something else. It is very special.

“He cares about everything that he does and is very humble. He wants people to speak up around him. Yes, we go through tough times, but one thing that I know is he has my back. He is one of those people that I really enjoy working with.”