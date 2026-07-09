Rassie to become record-breaking coach at Loftus: ‘The greatest to lead the Springboks’

The Bok boss has changed the game in this country, but also around the world.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will be involved in a record-breaking 55th Test match as leader of the national rugby team when he sends out the world champions at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday. The Boks take on Scotland in a Nations Championship Test.

Erasmus will stand alone at the top of the list of number of Test matches coached, since South Africa’s first Test match in 1891.

Erasmus has reached the total in two spells (2018 and 2019 and 2024 to the present day) to surpass the previous record of 54 Tests established by 2007 Rugby World Cup winning coach Jake White from 2004 to 2007.

‘No superlatives left to describe his impact’

“Rassie understood his mandate from day one and implemented a strategy that truly transformed the way we play, the way we use our diversity as our strength and the way we drive social cohesion by using rugby as a vehicle. He galvanised all South Africans behind our team,” said South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander on Thursday.

Erasmus also held the title of director of rugby between his head coach roles and was always involved in the team’s preparation with head coach Jacques Nienaber, who was in charge between 2020 and 2023, guiding the side to the 2023 World Cup.

Saturday marks the 94th Springbok match played under Erasmus’ guidance since his return to Saru and SA Rugby in 2018.

“There aren’t any superlatives left to describe the impact Rassie has had not only on Springbok rugby but on the sport and the country over the past eight years,” added Alexander.

“He has not only transformed the team’s results, he has transformed the country’s attitude to rugby. He has turned Springbok matches into an environment where South Africans from every demographic, whether it be sex, age, race, or language can come together to celebrate their South African-ness together.”

Erasmus’s contribution has been recognised at the highest level with the conferring of the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold, one of South Africa’s highest civic honours, for exceptional performance in sport. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from the North West University in 2024.

Winning percentage

“Rassie Erasmus’s legacy is measured not only in victories but in the unity, hope and pride he has instilled in South Africans,” said Alexander. “His work stands as a testament to the power of rugby to transcend boundaries and bring our nation together.”

The Springboks have achieved a win rate of 75,93% in Erasmus’ 54 matches in charge – 13,5% better than the Springboks’ historical winning record (62,5%) when he assumed control.

In the past two seasons since resuming the head coach title (and including last Saturday’s match against England) the winning average has risen ever higher to 85,7% with only four defeats in 28 matches.

Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby, said: “There is no doubt that Rassie is the greatest coach to ever lead the Springboks and he will rank highly in conversations about the greatest coach to ever take charge of a national team from any country.”

Erasmus, who was a Springbok loose forward in his playing days, said: “When players reach milestones we don’t talk about it in the build-up to matches and the same applies this week. It’s a nice thing to know but the most important and only thing this week is performing against a very dangerous Scotland team.”

Top five Springbok coaches by number of Tests: