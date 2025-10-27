Bulls and Stormers tipped to be SA’s best chance of URC glory

The Bulls and Stormers are South Africa's best shots at winning the United Rugby Championship this season.

The Stormers might be sitting pretty at the top of the United Rugby Championship points table after the first five rounds of action, but they’re not the favourites to go all the way and win the title — as they did in the first season of the competition.

In fact, the Stormers aren’t even South Africa’s first-choice team to win the title. That honour belongs to Johan Ackermann’s Bulls, according to Betway.

The new season of the URC has kicked off with a bang but will now take a month-long break, as a number of countries will be involved in Test matches throughout November.

It is thus a good time to take stock.

John Dobson’s Stormers have won all five of their games so far, including three on tour in Europe in recent weeks, for 23 log points. They’re followed by Munster (23), the only other unbeaten team, and then Glasgow (20), Cardiff (20) and Ulster (16) to round out the top five.

The Bulls are sixth with 14 points, the Lions eighth with 11 points, while the Sharks are 13th with eight points.

There’s still a long, long way to go in the competition, but as things stand right now, Betway has Ireland’s Leinster as the favourites to win the competition, at 1.66. This, despite Leinster only winning only two of their first five games to be in seventh place with 11 points.

Second favourites are the Bulls at 5.95, followed by the Stormers at 7.00 and then Munster (7.95) and Glasgow (9.00) follow.

The Sharks are at 16.70 — good odds if they can get their team sorted out, because if they click they certainly have the potential to beat anyone.

The Lions are 150.00 to win the competition.

To see all the odds, visit the Betway site. The competition will resume with round six towards the end of November.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.