URC result: Warriors’ late surge sinks Bulls

The Bulls next face the Lions at Loftus Versfeld when the URC resumes in a month’s time, while Glasgow travel to Llanelli to play the Scarlets.

The Glasgow Warriors dominated the final quarter to beat the Bulls at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.

The visitors appeared on course for victory when leading 12-7 after 60 minutes, and replacement winger Kurt-Lee Arendse crossed for what looked to be their third try. But it was ruled out by the TMO, and a penalty try to Glasgow swung the momentum, with the hosts going on to secure a 21-12 win.

Johan Ackermann’s men return to South Africa with just one victory – against Connacht – from their three-match tour, and three wins from five to start the URC season.

Bulls boost

The Bulls went into this fixture boosted by the return of Bok lock Ruan Nortje and flanker Marcell Coetzee, but without front-rower Jan-Hendrik Wessels, who received a controversial nine-week ban on Thursday.

Glasgow dominated the opening minutes and – after turning down a gimmie three points – were rewarded when centre Sione Tuipulotu scored a converted try.

The Bulls hit back from a kick-receipt when in-form winger Sebastian de Klerk burst through the defence and put Stravino Jacobs away.

A scrappy half ended with Keagan Johannes’ long-range penalty attempt falling short.

The visitors did hit the front early in the second half, though, when an inception by centre David Kriel when Glasgow were hot on the attack resulted in a try to fullback Willie le Roux.

Arendse then thought he had scored a crucial try after good work from Le Roux, but the TMO spotted a knock-on from Nortje at the breakdown.

Glasgow were awarded a penalty try soon after when the Bulls collapsed a lineout maul, with replacement prop Francois Klopper sent to the bin.

McBeth then powered over for the Warriors’ third try, converted by flyhalf Adam Hastings, to stretch the lead to nine.

GLASGOW WARRIORS – Tries: Sione Tuipulotu, penalty try, Nathan McBeth. Conversions: Adam Hastings (2).

BULLS – Tries: Stravino Jacobs, Willie le Roux. Conversion: Keagan Johannes.

