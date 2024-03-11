Blitzboks coach is facing the axe — report

The SA Sevens team have struggled in the last while and most recently finished ninth and 11th in world series tournaments.

Sandile Ngcobo’s head is reportedly on the chopping block as part of a Blitzboks coaching shakeup amid an underwhelming 2024 campaign.

According to News24, recent World Sevens Series results have prompted SA Rugby to consider promoting assistant coach Philip Snyman in a bid to revive the team’s fortunes.

It is understood that SA Rugby are looking to find Ngcobo another role within its structures or a return to his position as Sevens Academy coach.

ALSO READ: Blitzboks in need of reinforcements ahead of Olympics

News24 suggests that after the Blitzboks’ recent ninth and 11th place finishes in Vancouver and Los Angeles, respectively, and three legs remaining in the shortened season due to the Olympics, Saru are desperate to turn things around.

Sevens high-performance manager Marius Schoeman and Saru general manager of rugby, Charles Wessels, reportedly met last week to discuss the team’s options while a spokesperson told News24: “There are conversations ongoing, but nothing confirmed.”

Speculation even links a disgruntled player, possibly Ricardo Duarttee, to behind-the-scenes turmoil in the camp.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.