Blitzboks through to Dubai semis

The winner of Ireland and Fiji will be next in line for the unbeaten Blitzboks in the semi-finals.

Rosko Specman was one of the try scorers as the Blitzboks saw off Australia in the quarterfinals. Picture: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

Defending champions the Blitzboks scored two tries in each half to see off Australia and progress to the semi-finals of the Dubai Sevens on Sunday.

The Blitzboks will play the winner of Ireland and Fiji in the semi-finals, which get underway at 12.04pm on Sunday afternoon.

Going into the semi-finals unbeaten in the pool stages, South Africa had little trouble in claiming a 24-7 victory over Australia.

Tries from Quewin Nortje and Zain Davids gave the Dubai Sevens title-holders a 12-0 lead early on, but the Blitzboks were forced to work hard on defence for the rest of the first half.

Australia cut the deficit to five points at the break, exploiting a numbers advantage after Justin Geduld was yellow-carded for a high tackle in overtime.

However, after doing well to see out an early onslaught from Australia in the second half, the Blitzboks returned to their full contingent and sealed the match through tries from Rosko Specman and Ronald Brown.

This story first appeared on sarugby.co.za. It is republished here with permission.