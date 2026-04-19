Blitzboks thrash Argentina to win first Hong Kong Sevens title

The South Africans were too good for the men from South America, running in five tries to one in the final.

The Blitzboks have finally won the famous Hong Kong Sevens title.

After several losses in the final in the past, the South African Sevens team can add the Hong Kong title to their long list of triumphs after beating Argentina in the final of the World Championship event 35-7 on Sunday.

The Blitzboks, who won the world series title a few weeks ago, are now in pole position to also win the World Championship, with two tournaments remaining. With all the points in the bag from Hong Kong they can look forward to the events in Valladolid and Bordeaux in May and June with plenty of confidence.

This victory was also the fourth tournament win in a row by South Africa.

Dominant show

Argentina had no answer for Philip Snyman’s men in the final, as was the case in pool play on Saturday when the Blitzboks beat the same Pumas side 38-0.

Using the kick-pass and kick-into-space tactic well in the final, the Blitzboks scored five tries to Argentina’s one. The South Africans’ defence was top-notch, as was the pressure they applied to Argentina in broken play.

Selvyn Davids was excellent in the final, scoring two tries, while Tristan Leyds, who was deservedly named man of the match, was also outstanding, and he, too, scored a try, after just 40 seconds of the match getting underway.

The other SA tries came from Ryan Oosthuizen and Shilton van Wyk.

‘Proud of the boys’

“This is special, to win here for the first time,” said Leyds afterwards.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better show, after starting the tournament so slowly.”

South Africa beat Uruguay and Argentina in pool play but lost to Spain. In the quarter-finals they beat Kenya before getting the better of New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Blitzboks captain Impi Visser said the first-time victory in Hong Kong was also for all the past Blitzboks players.

“Amazing, I’m so proud of the boys,” he said.

“This is a massive achievement, also for all the guys who’ve come before, like Kyle Brown and Chris Dry … the guys I can think of off the top of my head.”