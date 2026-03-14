Blitzboks eye world Sevens series title in New York

South Africa and Fiji are neck and neck in the race to land the trophy.

The world Sevens series title is on the line in New York this weekend when the final tournament is held at the Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The South African Blitzboks and Fiji are tied at the top of the points table after five tournaments and whoever fares best this weekend will lift the trophy on Sunday.

Experienced Blitzboks player Impi Visser, who’ll play in his 50th tournament this weekend – the 12th South African to reach the milestone – said it was now up to the team to finish the job they started late last year.

“We wanted to be in this position when we came together as a group and now we are, so the final hurdle is ours to conquer,” he said.

“In previous tournament cycles, we were poor in the first one and then rebounded in the second, like we did in Cape Town and Perth, so to have won the first one is positive for us.

“It is all about regroup and refocus and get ready to get the job done. We are in a good space, we trained well and I think our recovery was good. So now for the final push, but everyone is ready for this, I believe.”

Visser said he was proud of his individual achievement.

“I haven’t overthought it, to be honest, as there are more important things on this trip, but yes, as it approaches, I do appreciate the occasion with gratitude,” he said.

“Some great names in our game have achieved this, so to emulate that is special. Also, as you never know what the future holds, I treasure every time I wear the jersey. I hope to still be around for the next Olympic Games, but that is not in my hands.”

South Africa will meet New Zealand, France and Australia in group ply on Saturday.

Fixtures Saturday (SA times):

5.06pm: New Zealand, 8.02pm: France, 10.58pm: Australia

Standings:

1 Fiji – 86 pts

2 South Africa – 86

3 New Zealand – 70

4 Australia – 68

5 France – 64