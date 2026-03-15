Aussies edge Blitzboks in New York

Australia will face Fiji in the first semi-final on Sunday (6:28pm SA time) with Argentina up against the Blitzboks (6:50pm SA time).

The Blitzboks will meet Argentina in the New York Sevens semi-finals on Sunday after losing their last pool match against Australia.

Two tries from Selvyn Davids – the 100th and 101st of his SVNS series career – weren’t enough for South Africa as Jayden Blake’s try, with 30 seconds remaining, gave Australia a 19-12 win.

Australia will face Fiji in the first semi-final on Sunday (6:28pm SA time) with Argentina up against the Blitzboks (6:50pm SA time).

Fiji and South Africa, who both have 86 log points, are gunning for the regular-season title.

The Blitzboks, who beat New Zealand 22-7 and France 12-5 earlier in the day, dominated territory in the opening minutes against Australia, yet conceded the first try when James Turner burst away.

Double blow for Blitzboks

It was a double blow for South Africa, who had Ryan Oosthuizen yellow-carded for a neck roll.

Australia made their numerical advantage count when Ben Dalton dotted down to make it 12-0, but the Blitzboks hit back through Davids’ milestone score.

Australia pushed hard for a third try after the half-time hooter, but lost the ball over the line and had to settle for a 12-7 lead going into the break.

Davids levelled the scores with his second try two minutes into the second half, but missed the conversion, and Turner’s try took Australia to the top of Pool A.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.