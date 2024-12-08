Rugby

Lively Leyds lands Blitzboks in Cape Town final

The Blitzboks will be playing a final in Cape Town for the first time since 2020.

Blitzboks

Tristan Leyds scored one of the tries in the second half that secured victory for the Blitzboks against Spain for a place in the final. Picture: Blitzboks/X

Second-half tries from Tristan Leyds and Shilton van Wyk secured a Blitzboks win over Spain and a spot in the Cape Town Sevens final.

Spain’s Eduardo Gonzalez capitalised on a good spell of possession to open the scoring in the semi-final with a try in the corner, immediately followed by Alejandro Laforga dotting down under the posts.

Zain Davids pulled one back from a great team move as the Blitzboks went into half time 12-5 down.

Speedster Shilton van Wyk cut the line to draw South Africa level with an explosive run before Tristan Leyds ghosted through for a try that gave the Blitzboks a 19-12 win.

The Blitzboks will make their first appearance in a Cape Town Sevens final since 2020 when they square up against either Fiji or France in the decider at 7:11pm, while Spain contest the third-place playoff at 6:03pm.

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Blitzboks

