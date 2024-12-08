Lively Leyds lands Blitzboks in Cape Town final

The Blitzboks will be playing a final in Cape Town for the first time since 2020.

Tristan Leyds scored one of the tries in the second half that secured victory for the Blitzboks against Spain for a place in the final. Picture: Blitzboks/X

Second-half tries from Tristan Leyds and Shilton van Wyk secured a Blitzboks win over Spain and a spot in the Cape Town Sevens final.

Spain’s Eduardo Gonzalez capitalised on a good spell of possession to open the scoring in the semi-final with a try in the corner, immediately followed by Alejandro Laforga dotting down under the posts.

Zain Davids pulled one back from a great team move as the Blitzboks went into half time 12-5 down.

Speedster Shilton van Wyk cut the line to draw South Africa level with an explosive run before Tristan Leyds ghosted through for a try that gave the Blitzboks a 19-12 win.

The Blitzboks will make their first appearance in a Cape Town Sevens final since 2020 when they square up against either Fiji or France in the decider at 7:11pm, while Spain contest the third-place playoff at 6:03pm.

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.