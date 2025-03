PICTURES: The best from the world of sport

Here is a selection of the best sporting pictures from around the world over the last weekend.

Blitzbok Selwyn Davids is tackled during their Hong Kong Sevens match against New Zealand on Saturday. The Blitzboks finished ninth in the tournament. Picture: Peter Parks/AFP

Ducati Lenovo Team’s Francesco Bagnaia of Italy celebrates after winning the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP race in Austin, Texas on Sunday. Picture: Mirco Lazzari/AFP Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno can only watch as a long-range effort from Crystal Palace’s Jefferson Lerma hits the woodwork during the English FA Cup quarterfinal at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Crystal Palace won 3-0. Picture: Henry Nicholls/AFP Australia’s Min Woo Lee celebrates with the trophy after winning the Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston on Sunday. Picture: Jonathan Bachman/AFP Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States skate during the Ice Dance, Free Dance program of the 2025 ISU World Figure Skating Championships at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday. Chock and Bates became the first ice dancers to win three titles in a row in 28 years. Picture: Geoff Robins/AFP New Zealand’s Ben Barclay competes in the Men’s Freeski Big Air Final at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in St Moritz on Saturday. Picture: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak lifts the English League Cup trophy on stage at the Town Moor in Newcastle upon Tyne during a celebration and presentation with fans after Newcastle United won the English League Cup, their first domestic trophy for 70 years. Picture: Oli Scarff/AFP The Bulls Daisies celebrates with the Women’s Premier Division trophy after they beat Western Province 46-31 in the final at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after converting a penalty to score their first goal during their Spanish La Liga match against Club Deportivo Leganes SAD at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Saturday. Real won 3-0. Picture: Thomas Coex/AFP Bulls wing Sravino Jacobs diving over for a try during the United Rugby Championship match against Zebre at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. The Bulls won 63-24. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images England centre Megan Jones runs in to score a try during their Women’s Six Nations international rugby match against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday. England won 67-12. Adrian Dennis/AFP