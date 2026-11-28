the SA Sevens team had won their previous six matches against the team from South America.

The Blitzboks got their 2027 season off to the worst possible start, going down 26-19 (halftime 12-12) to Argentina in their opening match in Dubai on Saturday.

Argentina, who snapped a six-match losing streak against the Blitzboks, struck first on a hot day in Dubai, when Luciano Gonzalez crashed through three tackles to score in the corner.

The burly forward added to that converted try two minutes later, again busting through two tackles to extend the lead to 12-0.

At this stage, the Blitzboks hardly had their hands on the ball and were battling with the physicality of their opponents.

A great run by Sebastiaan Jobb sparked the South African comeback.

Jobb ran 70m after a great step and when he was hauled in, he offloaded to Quewin Nortje, who scored under the sticks. Tristan Leyds converted.

Selvyn Davids then scored two minutes into injury time after Los Pumas conceded a number of penalties at the breakdown and the Blitzbok playmaker sniped through.

The South Africans also had a poor start to the second half as Matteo Graziano scored from an inside pass and the Blitzbok cover defence failed to react in time.

Gonzalez, who returned to the fray after being substituted late in the first half, then broke through two tackles for his third try. The conversion was good and with three minutes to play, Argentina had a 26-12 lead.

Siviwe Soyizwapi then scored to bring his team back in the match. The Blitzbok captain ran 70m down the touchline, beating three defenders and when Ricardo Duarttee converted, it was a one score game with just under two minutes to play.

The Blitzboks attacked well and moved into the Pumas red zone, but a great tackle forced a knock-on and the match was gone.

South Africa’s next match is at 12.55pm against Australia, who beat USA 22-10 in their opening match.