Blitzboks coach Snyman thrilled with Hong Kong win: ‘Almost speechless’

The SA Sevens team have now won four tournaments in a row.

Springbok Sevens coach Philip Snyman said he was “almost speechless” following his side’s victory at the Hong Kong tournament on Sunday, the South Africans’ first ever triumph at the iconic event.

The Blitzboks beat Argentina 35-7 in the final to start their World Championship on a winning note.

After winning the regular season, the Blitzboks are now on course to also capture the three-tournament season-ending World Championship, with Hong Kong the first stop and events in Valladolid and Bordeaux to come.

‘What a great ending to the story’

Snyman, who like so many Blitzboks players of the past, was part of a back-to-back world series winning team and captained them as they won all over the world except for Hong Kong, was emotional following the first win by a South African team at what is regarded the home of Sevens rugby.

“I’m almost speechless,” Snyman said after Sunday’s final.

“There is a massive feeling of pride and gratitude at this moment. We waited so long for this, and I am happy we finally did it. I am also very happy for us as a group, not only those here tonight, but also those back home who worked just as hard to make it possible.”

On their way to the final match, the Blitzboks beat New Zealand in the semi-finals, Kenya in the quarters and in pool play beat Uruguay and Argentina, but lost to Spain.

“The book on Hong Kong 2026 might not have had six perfect chapters, but what a great ending to the story,” said Snyman.

Their win in Hong Kong was the fourth tournament victory in a row for the Blitzboks. They also won the last three tournaments of the regular series, in Perth, Vancouver and New York.

“Four tournament wins from four is amazing and we are enjoying it, knowing it will not last forever. For now though, we are enjoying it and feeling very proud of what we have achieved so far,” said Snyman.

Spain defeat hurt

Blitzboks captain Impi Visser said the squad will forever remember this moment and he is proud to be part of this piece of history.

“I am just so proud of the boys because we achieved something special today,” said Visser. “We broke the hoodoo in Hong Kong and can finally call ourselves champions here and that is amazing.”

Visser said the defeat against Spain on day one shocked them: “We came back from a dark place on Friday night as that defeat hurt, as suddenly doubt started to creep in, but we had a good chat and turned it around like I expected the guys to do.

“There is massive fight and pride in this team, and it showed once we were under pressure. We realised the focus should be on creating and assisting in a try rather than thinking of the celebration of it and we turned it around, that big win over Argentina Saturday laid the foundation for the rest of the tournament.

“Today was a showcase of what we are capable of. The management moulded us into a competitive team and credit to them.”