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Blitzboks win in New York and take world series title

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

16 March 2026

06:07 am

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In a hard-fought final, the South Africans scored two tries to one.

Selvyn Davids

Selvyn Davids of South Africa in action in New York. Picture: David van der Sandt/Gallo Images

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The Blitzboks are world Sevens series champions for 2026.

Philip Snyman’s South African team beat Fiji 10-7 in the final of the New York tournament late Sunday to bag their fourth title of the season to win the overall trophy.

It was a winner-takes-all final match as Fiji were the only other side in a position to take series honours.

The Blitzboks also won tournaments in Cape Town, Perth and Vancouver.

South Africa’s strong defence in the second half in particular against Fiji stood out in an epic final.

Gino Cupido and Tristan Leyds scored the Blitzboks’ two tries, while Terio Veilawa scored and converted his try for Fiji.

Pool play and semis

Earlier on Sunday, the Blitzboks booked their ticket to the final with a hard-fought semi-final victory over Argentina, scoring two first half tries to win 14-5.

In pool play on Saturday, the South Africans beat New Zealand 22-7 and France 12-5 but lost to Australia 19-12, but they did enough to qualify for the semi-finals.

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