Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

‘Home quarterfinal is first step towards winning the trophy,’ says Stormers skipper Nel

Picture of Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

4 minute read

22 May 2026

08:12 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The Stormers are eager to banish the disappointment of finishing third on the URC log by getting through to the semifinals.

Stormers

Stormers captain Ruhan Nel is back for their URC quarterfinal clash against Cardiff at the Cape Town Stadium next weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Stormers will receive a major boost with the return from injury of regular captain Ruhan Nel, for their United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinal clash against Cardiff in Cape Town next weekend.

He heads a group of about five or six players who are in the frame to return from varying spells out, in their most important match of the season.

Nel missed the Stormers’ final two pool games, a draw with Ulster in Belfast and a 22-16 loss against their quarterfinal opponents in Cardiff, although he was fit to play in that match, before team management chose not to risk him.

Feeling good

“I am feeling very good. I trained the whole week with the boys in Cardiff. Training is a more controlled environment, so if something pops up the medical staff can pull you there, whereas in a game it’s a little bit more uncontrolled,” explained Nel.

“Especially with a six-two split on the bench, an early injury can really cause some disruption in a match. But I have been good, training has been going well, I have been increasing the (training) load, so I am really excited to get going.”

Despite the disappointment of seeing them slip from top of the URC log down to third, after struggling in their last two pool games, Nel said that securing a home playoff was the first goal, and from here anything can happen.

“This is obviously what we have been working for the whole season (a home playoff). Obviously we would have loved to have a semi and a final at home as well. But I think a quarterfinal here is the first step towards winning the trophy,” said Nel.

“So we are extremely excited for the match. We are very disappointed not to get that home semi (if Leinster beat the Lions in their quarterfinal as expected), but a home quarterfinal in front of our faithful supporters is always special.

“Quite a few times you will play a team in the last round of the round robin stages, and then you get them two weeks later in a quarterfinal as well.

“So that is probably good because we can learn from our mistakes and we can probably do some of the things better that we were unable to implement against them in the last game, and we are really looking forward to that rematch.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Come out

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson concurred with his captain, and called for the Cape Town faithful to come out in their numbers to help the team get through to the next round.

“We love the vibe that we have in the stadium now and the interaction with our fans, which is fantastic and when the team feels that, they play better, and if we play better the fans will enjoy it more,” explained Dobson.

“It is sort of a virtuous circle. So I ask that you (the fans) come out (in your numbers), because it’s going to be one hell of a game.

“It’s at a great time of day at 3:30, it’s knock out rugby for the Stormers and we believe we have a group here that can go very far in this competition. If one or two results go our way we might play one or two more knockout games in Cape Town, but please help us get through this one.”

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

John Dobson Stormers rugby team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News SA’s groundwater reserves far from depleted, experts say
Politics Cape Independence group asks Trump to pressure government into referendum
Politics Mashatile denies fixing government tenders for his wealthy friends, slams DA for judging rich black people
Courts My wife and girlfriend working doesn’t excuse me from my duties, says Sotheni in bail application
News 10 killed in head-on collision between bus and taxi in Mpumalanga

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News