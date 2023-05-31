Bok prop Coenie Oosthuizen swaps Sharks for Sharks

By sarugbymag

Sale Sharks have confirmed that veteran prop Coenie Oosthuizen will be leaving Manchester to return to Durban and re-sign with the Sharks.

The 34-year-old Springbok, who can play on either side of the scrum, arrived in Manchester in May 2019 from Durban, where he spent four years between 2016 and 2019.

Oosthuizen has gone on to make 94 appearances for Sale, including 16 this season when they progressed to their first Premiership final in 17 years.

“Since he arrived in Manchester, Coenie has been a massive part of this team and this club and everyone is going to miss him,” said Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson.

“On the field he’s a fantastic player but off it, he’s been a real leader for us in what is a young squad.”

Oosthuizen made his debut for the Springboks in 2012 and has since won 30 international caps.

The veteran will add further experience in the Sharks’ front row, after the departure of Thomas du Toit to Bath.

His signing comes on the back of a recruitment drive from the Sharks, who have also added Bok tighthead Vincent Koch, flyhalf Siya Masuku, centre Diego Appollis and prop Ig Prinsloo to their squad for next season.

This story first appeared in sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.