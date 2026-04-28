Are the Sharks shopping for a flyhalf overseas?

Two Test-playing flyhalves from overseas are apparently options.

Is Sharks boss JP Pietersen on the hunt for a foreign No 10?

According to a report in Afrikaans Sunday publication Rapport, Pietersen is apparently considering bringing in a flyhalf from abroad into the Sharks set-up.

The names of former Wallaby flyhalf James O’Connor and Italian pivot Tommaso Allan have been mentioned as possible options.

The Sharks have had another poor season, failing to make an impact in Champions and Challenge Cup rugby, while they will also miss out on the top eight of the United Rugby Championship.

After 16 rounds of URC action, the Sharks are down in 10th place with 36 points. They have won just six matches. They have two games remaining.

Pietersen was appointed the permanent full-time coach of the Sharks earlier in the season after initially filling a temporary role following the dismissal of John Plumtree.

O’Connor is apparently available from July this year, when his one-year deal with Leicester Tigers ends, while Allan, who plays for Perpignan, is also available from July.

The Sharks have been unable to settle on a No 10 in recent years. Curwin Bosch played regularly in the position in his time in Durban before he left and more recently the role has been shared mostly by Jordan Hendrikse and Siya Masuku.

Jean Smith, who is on his way to Benetton and qualifies to play for Italy, has also played flyhalf.

Young Vusi Moyo, the Junior Springboks’ flyhalf, is also an option for Pietersen to consider.