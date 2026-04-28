Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Are the Sharks shopping for a flyhalf overseas?

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

28 April 2026

01:37 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Two Test-playing flyhalves from overseas are apparently options.

James O'Connor

James O’Connor of Australia. Picture: Craig Butland/MB Media/Getty Images

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Is Sharks boss JP Pietersen on the hunt for a foreign No 10?

According to a report in Afrikaans Sunday publication Rapport, Pietersen is apparently considering bringing in a flyhalf from abroad into the Sharks set-up.

The names of former Wallaby flyhalf James O’Connor and Italian pivot Tommaso Allan have been mentioned as possible options.

The Sharks have had another poor season, failing to make an impact in Champions and Challenge Cup rugby, while they will also miss out on the top eight of the United Rugby Championship.

After 16 rounds of URC action, the Sharks are down in 10th place with 36 points. They have won just six matches. They have two games remaining.

Pietersen was appointed the permanent full-time coach of the Sharks earlier in the season after initially filling a temporary role following the dismissal of John Plumtree.

O’Connor is apparently available from July this year, when his one-year deal with Leicester Tigers ends, while Allan, who plays for Perpignan, is also available from July.

The Sharks have been unable to settle on a No 10 in recent years. Curwin Bosch played regularly in the position in his time in Durban before he left and more recently the role has been shared mostly by Jordan Hendrikse and Siya Masuku.

Jean Smith, who is on his way to Benetton and qualifies to play for Italy, has also played flyhalf.

Young Vusi Moyo, the Junior Springboks’ flyhalf, is also an option for Pietersen to consider.

RELATED ARTICLES

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Sharks rugby team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics City of Joburg told to ‘stop taking loans’ and collect the money it’s owed
Education Gauteng overcrowding crisis: Nearly half of all public schools are operating beyond capacity
Courts Mkhwanazi and Lerutla granted bail of R30 000 each
News Freedom Day celebrations across SA, silence and decay at Vlakplaas
News Stranger is pocketing my old age grant, claims granny

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News