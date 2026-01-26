OPINION: Make it make sense — Boks v All Blacks in Baltimore?

It's just odd that two of the biggest teams in the sport will conclude their much-hyped series this year in the USA.

You can try sell it to me as much as you want and try tell me it’s about growing the game, but I still think it’s utterly ridiculous that the Springboks and All Blacks will conclude their four-match Test series later this year in the United States.

Seriously, it’s madness.

The All Blacks will tour South Africa for the first time in years, play matches against all four of this country’s major teams, the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers, and then also clash with the Boks in a four-Test series.

Only thing is the fourth Test will take place in Baltimore, Maryland in the United States.

Apparently, the move to the USA is “to develop new audiences, accelerate fan engagement and inspire the next generation of rugby supporters” ahead of the men’s and women’s World Cup events taking place in the US in a few years’ time.

All-important fourth Test

The marketers also use the phrase “exciting prospect” to describe the Boks and All Blacks match at the 71,000 capacity M&T Bank Stadium. “Exciting” for whom?

This is supposed to be an All Blacks tour of South Africa and the fourth and final Test, a potential series decider, should be an “exciting prospect” for Bok fans in South Africa. Not for US fans.

The whole decision to go to the US is odd.

Sure, someone will probably make a few extra bucks, but after taking each other on in three Tests in August and September, both the Bok and All Black squads will climb on the same flight on the evening of September 6 and sit alongside one another in business class, en route to the US, probably New York.

Then both squads will either catch a connecting flight to Baltimore, or board a bus for the 300km trip, together. Almost exhibition style.

I wonder how the Bok and All Black players and coaches really feel about this decision to go abroad to wrap up what has been labelled “Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry” tour.

It will also be interesting to see how the fans in Baltimore respond to the Boks and All Blacks coming to town.